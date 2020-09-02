Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.29–1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $549-554 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.23 million.Mongodb also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.48–0.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $11.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.25. Mongodb has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $258.05.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mongodb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Mongodb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.57.

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $488,446.21. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,283,281.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $88,706.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,904 shares of company stock worth $21,301,854. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

