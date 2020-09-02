Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

MNST traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $87.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

