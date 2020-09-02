Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 387 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,210,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,061,750. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $225.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last three months, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.