Ninety One North America Inc. Buys Shares of 8,924 FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.65. 508,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.71.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

