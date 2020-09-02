Ninety One North America Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after buying an additional 2,678,477 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,333,000 after buying an additional 1,950,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after buying an additional 539,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after buying an additional 510,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,392,000 after buying an additional 455,790 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,556,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.54. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.