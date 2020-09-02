Ninety One North America Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 14,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 145,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Shares of FB traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $302.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,295,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,812,113. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.77. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,095 shares of company stock worth $5,035,258. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.