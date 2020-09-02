Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $67.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,728.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,303. The company has a market cap of $1,175.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,535.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1,389.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

