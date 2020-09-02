Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 4,848 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. AXA raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 191,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,058,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,227.

NYSE A traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,167. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $103.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.05.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

