Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 5,693 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,036 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.0% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,642,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, reaching $109.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,838,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,155. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $193.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,729 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

