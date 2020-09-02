Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 9,266 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 2.5% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after buying an additional 1,711,353 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,962,000 after buying an additional 961,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,137,000 after buying an additional 647,139 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citigroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $51.95. 15,300,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,774,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

