Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.3–0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $206-211 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.25 million.Pagerduty also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.11–0.1 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pagerduty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.53.

NYSE:PD traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.99. 5,510,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,081. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. Pagerduty has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Pagerduty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pagerduty will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $1,392,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $63,480.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,602,838 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

