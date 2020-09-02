Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Down 5.5%

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.74. 10,702,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 7,017,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTY. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $259.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $484,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews bought 250,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 711,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 885,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,958 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 27.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 426.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 93,619 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 89.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 101,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

