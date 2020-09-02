PCCW Ltd Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

PCCW Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

PCCW stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. PCCW has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

