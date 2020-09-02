PCCW Ltd Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

PCCW Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.
PCCW stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. PCCW has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28.
About PCCW
