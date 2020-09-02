Peculium (PCL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $334,349.00

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Peculium has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One Peculium token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. Peculium has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $334,349.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $650.01 or 0.05711884 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00036678 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00050804 BTC.

About Peculium

Peculium (CRYPTO:PCL) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. The official website for Peculium is peculium.io . Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

