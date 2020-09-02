Peerplays One Day Volume Reaches $75,197.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00005657 BTC on exchanges. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $75,197.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00130071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00215755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $182.01 or 0.01600130 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00178742 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.