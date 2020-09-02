Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 183,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 155,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 72,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,840,686. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.