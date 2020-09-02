Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,459,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,364,907 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.1% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.24% of Pfizer worth $440,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. 27,539,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,677,691. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.