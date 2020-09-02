Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,618,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657,781 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Pfizer worth $543,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 204,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,309 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 72,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,819,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

PFE traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. 27,539,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,677,691. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

