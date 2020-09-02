Phore (PHR) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $19,842.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005671 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,929,163 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

