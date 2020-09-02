Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 7% After Insider Selling

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 29,015,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 19,930,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Specifically, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $436,995.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,710,161 shares of company stock valued at $39,145,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 106.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

