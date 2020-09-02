PolySwarm (NCT) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a market cap of $2.65 million and $17,539.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PolySwarm Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars.

