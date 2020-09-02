Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.40-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.80.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.69. 764,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.