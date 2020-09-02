PotCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.83 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $5,671.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,379.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.79 or 0.03847046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.05 or 0.02311557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00510911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00799015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00674416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00055678 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012520 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,606,874 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.