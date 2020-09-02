Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Stock Price Down 5%

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.07 and last traded at $42.11. 964,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,767,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 28,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 134,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $50,645,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

