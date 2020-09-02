Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,197 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $128,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.51. 8,379,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,848,658. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.68. The company has a market cap of $344.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

