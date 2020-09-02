Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $977,800.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total transaction of $977,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at $27,333,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.63. The company had a trading volume of 618,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,443. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.58. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on QTWO. Gabelli cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.
