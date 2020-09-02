Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $977,800.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total transaction of $977,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at $27,333,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.63. The company had a trading volume of 618,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,443. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.58. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,199,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTWO. Gabelli cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

