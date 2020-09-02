Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) were down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.33 and last traded at $33.43. Approximately 471,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 725,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $217,959.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,653,000 after purchasing an additional 394,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 436,208 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,949,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 224,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 650,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 275,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

