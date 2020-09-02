SafeInsure Market Capitalization Tops $538,572.48 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $538,572.48 and approximately $1.22 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00441208 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00024438 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010965 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011951 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 16,428,884 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.