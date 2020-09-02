Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Shares Up 9.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.73. 66,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 157,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Specifically, CEO Leo William Jr. Varner bought 10,000 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 79,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $317,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 430,214 shares of company stock worth $2,150,432 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 334.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 14.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 112.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares in the last quarter.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile (NYSE:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

