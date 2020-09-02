Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the July 30th total of 218,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 270,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $92,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $123,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $522,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. 155,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.