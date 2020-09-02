Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) CEO John G. Morikis Sells 22,282 Shares

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $13.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $699.16. 461,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $645.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $699.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.95.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

