Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.3% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $13.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $699.16. 461,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,351. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $699.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $645.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.95.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

