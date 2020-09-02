Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.29% of Sherwin-Williams worth $150,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 24.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded up $13.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $699.16. The company had a trading volume of 461,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $645.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.19. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $699.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

