Short Interest in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Drops By 27.3%

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the July 30th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,804,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at $36,114,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vector Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 741,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,481. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VGR. ValuEngine upgraded Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

