SIBCoin (SIB) Market Cap Reaches $528,593.05

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $528,593.05 and $3,414.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,379.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.79 or 0.03847046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.05 or 0.02311557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00510911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00799015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00674416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00055678 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012520 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,643,767 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

