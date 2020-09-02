Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.54–0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.5. The company issued revenue guidance of $367-373 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.64 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2021
After-Hours guidance to -0.23–0.22 EPS.
NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.64. 4,992,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,649. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.35 and a beta of 1.50. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 736,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,162,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $683,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,568 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.