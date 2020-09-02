Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its third quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.23–0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $94-95 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.76 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to -0.54–0.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,992,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,649. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. Smartsheet has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.41.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $569,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,299.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,162,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit