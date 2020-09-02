Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.23–0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $94-95 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.76 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.54–0.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,992,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,649. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. Smartsheet has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.41.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $569,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,299.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,162,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

