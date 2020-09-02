SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 30th total of 5,280,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 696,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWI. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

In other news, EVP David Gardiner sold 64,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,354,547.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 828,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP W. Joseph Kim sold 30,004 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $627,983.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 596,077 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,891.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,641 shares of company stock worth $11,405,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 1,659.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 266,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 251,111 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. 580,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,107. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.21.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

