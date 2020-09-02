Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the July 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 68.4% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 96.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 52.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 36.4% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.89. 174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,094. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

