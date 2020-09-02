Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) Announces $0.07 Interim Dividend

Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.01.

Get Spark Infrastructure Group alerts:

In related news, insider Miles George purchased 100,000 shares of Spark Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$221,700.00 ($158,357.14).

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. Spark Infrastructure Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.