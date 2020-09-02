Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) Announces $0.07 Interim Dividend

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.01.

In related news, insider Miles George purchased 100,000 shares of Spark Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$221,700.00 ($158,357.14).

About Spark Infrastructure Group

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. Spark Infrastructure Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit