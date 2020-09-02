STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price Up 5%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.37 and last traded at $47.95. Approximately 344,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 573,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

STAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.65 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,728,205.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,485,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,968,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,504,000 after acquiring an additional 25,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,918,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,888,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 817,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 19.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 531,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 86,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

