Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.35. 11,315,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,100,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58. The company has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $97.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,527 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.