Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Shares of STC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.99. 3,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,008. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $516.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 2,188 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $92,574.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 24,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,296 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

