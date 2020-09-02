Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Trading Up 5.5%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 106,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 403,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $208.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.