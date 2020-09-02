SunContract Price Tops $0.0273 on Exchanges (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One SunContract token can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $305,680.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SunContract has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SunContract alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.01 or 0.05711884 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00036678 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00050804 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SunContract is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

Buying and Selling SunContract

SunContract can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.