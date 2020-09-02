THEKEY (TKY) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $73,610.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000081 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00013067 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000761 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LBank, LATOKEN, Coinrail, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

