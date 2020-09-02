Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,380,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,933,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $206.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

