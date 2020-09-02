Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises 2.0% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,445,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after buying an additional 280,801 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 36,971 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 117,889 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period.

Shares of CWI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.92. 531,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,195. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

