Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $441.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,661. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $441.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

