Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Buys 180 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $287.20. 3,448,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,446. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.63 and a 200-day moving average of $236.98. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.